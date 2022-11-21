Those searching the market for an intensive chicken business here are a few farms for sale in different states but for similar prices.
First off a Victorian farm with a 165,000 bird broiler capacity is being offered in Gippsland with a price range $3,950,000.
For exactly the same suggested price but in South Australia, take a look at this free range broiler farm with six big sheds at Mallala, just north of Adelaide.
And a third is also in South Australia, an egg farm with a suggested price of $4.1 million walk-in, walk-out at Blewitt Springs which is south of Adelaide.
Chickens and cannabis
In Gippsland, One Agency Country to Coast has offered 641 Mountain View McDonalds Track, Mountain View with has the unusual added bonus of a medicinal cannabis cultivation licence.
Located 20 minutes from Warragul and Drouin, the farm is spread across 44 hectares (109 acres) on two titles.
Three broiler sheds offering a total floor space of 7000m2 with remote climate and lighting control, offering a capacity of 165,000 birds.
The farm also contains a 32-bale rotary dairy and lots of other shedding and is well set up for cattle grazing.
There are two homes on the block.
There is also the opportunity to secure 59ha (145 acres) of farm land next door which also has a home.
For more information call John Patterson from One Agency Country to Coast on 0413 565408.
Free range chickens
At Mallala in South Australia the broiler farm has been converted to free range across 51ha (126 acres).
The six steel broiler sheds were constructed between 2001 and 2005 and are all insulated.
There is fixed plant like automatic drinker and feed lines in all sheds.
They are equipped with gas heaters and cooling pads/fans.
The sheds are fully computerised to provide optimum environmental conditions for the birds.
An existing broiler growing contract runs until March 2024.
The business currently produces six "batches" of birds to its processor per year.
"Be part of a stable industry which provides higher returns than many other agricultural pursuits and economic activities ...," agents from Raine and Horne said.
For more information contact Chris Weston on 0419 816302.
One million eggs
Mr Weston is also offering the egg farm ($4.1m) on 10ha (24 acres) at Blewitt Springs which includes 45,000 layer hens producing about a million eggs per month plus a list of plant and equipment.
It is a well-developed farm in a protected area surrounded by vineyards.
Three large sheds have had significant upgrades to the existing temperature-controlled sheds with environmentally embraced fully automated feeding lines fitted with new drinking lines.
A raised floor system and new nesting boxes all providing maximum comfort for the birds.
This major refit was to convert the farm to a free-range egg farm.
Each shed offers three large outside bird runs (in rotation), whereby the laying hens both enjoy the outdoors, however they also embrace the laying of their eggs in the layer boxes situated within the sheds.
The property also has a packing shed, coolroom and staff amenities.
The completed fully automated set up can machine pack up to 25,000 eggs per hour with 30 eggs placed in each tray, stacked six trays high.
The property has a residence on its plus two old milking sheds converted to modern enclosed studios.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
