Farm Online
Home/Property

Three high production chicken meat and egg farms for sale in several states

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
There are several intensive agricultural businesses for sale around Australia including chicken meat and eggs.

Those searching the market for an intensive chicken business here are a few farms for sale in different states but for similar prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.