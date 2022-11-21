Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Floyde Neil sets 8hr crossbred world shearing record

By Mal Gill
November 21 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boyup Brook shearer and Shear Pride shearing contractor Floyde Neil on his way to setting a world eight-hour crossbred lamb shearing record of 527 on Sunday. Picture by Taesa Brown

A TRIFECTA of world sheep shearing records set in Western Australia in 18 days was completed when Boyup Brook shearer and Shear Pride shearing contractor Floyde Neil became the latest record breaker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.