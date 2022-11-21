Overseas drought saps United Malt's profit, but beer buoys outlook

It's been an expensive year for the world's fourth biggest maltster, but the Australian-based United Malt Group's 20 per cent profit dip was not as bad as expected.
Prospects for the year ahead are also looking up because beer markets are not expected to be greatly affected by global recessionary trends.
The northern hemisphere giant's big spending upgrades to its malting plants in Scotland are also about to translate into extra earnings from the whisky segment.
United Malt booked an $11.6 million statutory profit after tax for its 2021-22 trading year, down from $14.5m 12 months earlier, despite revenue actually growing 14pc to $1.4 billion in the period to September 30.
The former GrainCorp malt subsidiary, which split from its parent nearly three years ago, was caught badly by drought in North America which added almost $52m to its barley acquisition costs, plus extra processing expenses to compensate for the poor quality grain it sourced in Canada.
Additional grain had to be imported from Demark and Australia, which also encountered problems because of high shipping costs and delays.
Generally, disruption to road, rail and sea freight and higher energy costs eventually added another $7.3m to the malting business' processing costs.
Although United Malt did not declare a dividend at the end of its second half, its lacklustre share price actually lifted briefly to $3.26 on the company's forecast of better North American crop conditions, plus an extra $18m in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from its upgraded Scottish malting plants at Arbroath and Inverness, and other efficiency gains across its network.
United Malt, which became an Australian business when bought by GrainCorp in 2011, owns Barrett Burston's malt houses in Geelong, Melbourne and Brisbane, plus eight Cryer Malt warehouse and craft beer ingredients distribution sites in Australia and New Zealand.
In North America it has five malt plants and 12 distribution centres under the Great Western Malting, Canada Malting and Country Malt names, plus four Baird's Malt plants in Britain.
After struggling with last year's drought depleted North American barley harvest, United expected the current crop to end up about average, or 50pc bigger than 2021 in the Canadian areas its sources from, at 9.7m tonnes, and 3.8m tonnes in the US.
However, in Australia the company will rely on good barley from South and West Australia to augment supplies from its primary sources in the eastern states as wet conditions disrupt what is set to be Australia's fourth biggest ever crop, of 12.3m tonnes.
The UK crop has been good quality, with good grain size and low protein.
The group's overall past year profit and underlying EBITDA of $106m (down from $138 in 2020-21) were slightly better than share market analysts had tipped, given the company had earlier said underlying earnings may fall to $100m.
Managing director, Mark Palmquist, described the past 12 months as "a challenging year" which had prompted United to enact more proactive risk strategies, including more disciplined approaches to managing its barley supply volume commitments and pricing with more certainty for crop quality.
"Over the longer term the fundamentals remain positive," he said, confident of lifting the current year's underlying EBITDA to between $140m and $60m.
"Beer consumption has not typically been significantly impacted in periods of recession, while demand for craft beer and ancillary products continues to grow.
"Demand for distilling continues to grow with our customers laying down spirits for 10-plus years for aged whisky.
"We remain well positioned to service the Scottish whisky market which requires malt to meet long term requirements of distillers producing aged whisky."
Meanwhile, revenue from United's warehouse and distribution segment lifted 8pc last year to $356.6m because it was able to better handle its margins in the past year's price inflated environment.
However, current financial year earnings will reflect an $800,000 impairment after United Malt sold its nine-year-old UK Brewers Select craft beer distribution business to Loughran Brewing Stores.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
