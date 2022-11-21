Project fork: Major pork operation hits the market

RIVERBEND Pork Group - one of eastern Australia's largest pork producing businesses - is on the market.
The established integrated pork enterprise has about 100,000 pigs including 9700 sows across 12 owned freehold farms, six leased and 20 contracted farms.
The geographically diversified farming operation has the ability to deliver about 4500 pigs/week, allowing for efficient marketing of products to wholesale customers.
Riverbend focuses on breeding, growing and marketing pork products in both domestic and international markets, mostly in whole carcase form.
Headquartered in Toowoomba, Qld, the business is also supported by a management team with ownership interests.
Marketing agent Ben Craw, Oxley Capital Partners, said 'Project Fork' was an opportunity for an equity partner to invest in, or acquire, a large scale pork breeding and production enterprise spread across southern Queensland and northern NSW.
The enterprise has the in-house capability enabling it to be responsible for its supply chain logistics and to match production with orders from processors for both domestic and export markets.
The farms are independently certified and accredited as part of the stringent Australian Pig Industry Quality program to ensure the highest level of food safety and traceability by following safe and sustainable farming practices.
Riverbend also has its in-house veterinary and nutrition staff to provide health and production management advice.
The enterprise also has potential growth opportunities with standard pig unit license availability and water rights.
The deadline for non-binding indicative offers to be lodged with Oxley Capital Partners is December 19.
Contact Ben Craw, 0417 230 482, Oxley Capital Partners.
