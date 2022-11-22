Farm Online

Large drop in Southern Oscillation Index coincides with decrease in rainfall

By Don White, Weatherwatch
November 22 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drier weather from drop in SOI

The sea surface temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific remain below average as is typical with a well-established La Nina conditions. Of interest, however, has been a large drop in Southern Oscillation Index. Currently the 30-day running mean is marginally in the La Nina range on around +8 after being +19 in October and +18 in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.