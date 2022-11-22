Drier weather from drop in SOI

The sea surface temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific remain below average as is typical with a well-established La Nina conditions. Of interest, however, has been a large drop in Southern Oscillation Index. Currently the 30-day running mean is marginally in the La Nina range on around +8 after being +19 in October and +18 in September.
This has coincided with a decrease in rainfall in recent weeks on the coasts of NSW and southern Queensland. Many centres in these areas will be struggling to reach average rainfall in November, whereas in inland NSW and Victoria as well as southern Queensland, rainfalls continue to be substantial.
Nevertheless, the La Nina and its effects are likely to persist into the new year because most models predict SSTs to remain below normal at the level of a La Nina until at least Jan-Mar 2023 quarter. The International Research Institute modelling indicates a continuation of the La Nina event with the probability decreasing to 56 per cent in Jan-Mar 2023, after which the SST and adjacent atmospheric patterns are expected to transition into ENSO-neutral during Feb-Apr 2023.
This then remains the most likely set-up until at least the June to August quarter in 2023. The likelihood of El Nino remains very low through to June but rises to 30pc in May to July quarter but anything beyond that is speculative at this stage.
To our west, the Indian Ocean Dipole remains negative across the Indian Ocean. However, the current values are in the neutral range for the first time in four to five months, indicating that its effects are decreasing and once the northern monsoon develops any influence the IOD has on rainfall in south east Australia basically goes. The IOD has contributed significantly to the major inland rain events that have resulted in widespread flooding in inland NSW and Victoria recently.
To the south, in recent months, the Southern Annular Mode has generally remained positive although it has fluctuated considerably. It continues to be influenced by a particularly strong polar vortex over Antarctica, which in turn has contributed to cooler than normal temperatures in south east Australia in the past month.
A positive SAM decreases the chance for westerly winds to occur across the continent but in the past week there appears to have been a strong dip in the SAM, which resulted in a strong cold burst of westerly winds in Victoria, Tasmania and southern NSW However, SAM is expected to tend positive in December.
To the north the Madden-Julian Oscillation remains weak with little influence expected before next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.