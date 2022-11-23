Farm Online
McCormick X6.414 P6-Drive wins best utility in Tractor of the Year 2023 awards

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
November 24 2022 - 10:00am
Argo Tractors product manager Massimiliano Fedele and Argo Tractors head of product Mirco Candiani at the McCormick stand during EIMA International.

An innovative robotised transmission set the McCormick X6.414 P6-Drive apart from its competitors during the Tractor of the Year 2023 awards.

