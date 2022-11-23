An innovative robotised transmission set the McCormick X6.414 P6-Drive apart from its competitors during the Tractor of the Year 2023 awards.
The tractor was named best utility winner during an awards ceremony at EIMA International in Bologna, Italy, on November 9.
Its transmission is made in-house and offers six power shift gears in four ranges and 40 + 40 when a creeper is fitted.
Argo Tractors head of product Mirco Candiani said the machine was part of a brand new three model series from the company.
The tractor has a four-cylinder 4.5 litre engine, which meets stage five emissions standards.
It has a maximum horsepower of 146 (107 kilowatts), a 2.56 metre wheel base and a gross vehicle weight of 9.5 tonnes.
As a result of its closed-centre hydraulic system, which features a 114 litre per minute pump, it is capable of handling up to seven spool valves.
Read more:
Driver comfort has been improved thanks to the tractor's mechanical suspension and suspended front axle with independent arms.
Mr Candiani said McCormick had recognised the need for increased versatility and had brought precision farming technology into its utility segment.
Inside the high visibility cab there's a 12-inch touchscreen monitor and everything is controlled by the Smart Pilot Plus multifunction joystick.
The McCormick X6.414 P6-Drive is expected to arrive in Australia next summer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.