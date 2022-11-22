Farm Online
WA dairy processor Brownes introduces recycled plastic to product range

November 23 2022 - 10:00am
Brownes has introduced a new yoghurt tub made from recyclable plastic. Picture supplied by Brownes

Western Australian dairy processor Brownes has introduced recycled plastic to its product range.

