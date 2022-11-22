The legacy of hero father and son dairy farming lifesavers who tragically drowned while rescuing a tourist near Port Campbell lives on in a young nipper.
The Powell Legacy Fund was established by the family of Ross Powell, 71, and his son Andrew, 32, after their boat flipped while retrieving a 30 year-old-man from the Sherbrook River near the Twelve Apostles in 2019.
The two were life-long members of the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club, active in the CFA and SES and prominent figures in the local dairy farming industry.
The fund builds on the pair's passion for volunteering, education and agriculture by supporting young people as they transition into a career.
One beneficiary is 22-year-old Tate Copeland who is undertaking his Masters of Applied Econometrics at the University of Melbourne. Ross was one of Mr Copeland's first patrol captains while the young volunteer also knew Andrew through club rowing.
Mr Copeland went on to become the club's junior coordinator, overseeing the nippers program, and was a regular competitor in surf boat competitions.
He encouraged others to apply for the fund.
"Their deaths hit the local community and lifesaving across the state pretty hard and I felt honoured to get the award and continue their legacy of helping around the community," Mr Copeland said.
"Anyone who thinks it would be worthwhile to offload some of their uni fees should consider applying, especially if you're looking to further your agricultural studies at any level.
"The money is there to help people in our community to further the legacy that both Andy and Ross left us as volunteers and as agricultural leaders."
Mr Copeland will soon return to Port Campbell to patrol across the summer period.
Applications for DemoDAIRY Foundation and Powell Legacy Fund, administered by DDF, school leaver scholarships will close in late November.
More information can be found at https://www.demodairy.com.au/scholarships-and-grants/ or from DDF secretary Ian Teese on 0427 358987 or itag@bigpond.com.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.