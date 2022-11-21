AFTER predictions for floodwater levels have again increased the Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has officially declared a major emergency under the Emergency Management Act.
The Emergency Management Committee of State Cabinet met on Monday and received additional advice in respect of elevated water flows down the River Murray.
Current modelling shows a high probability of flows of 175 gigalitres a day by early December 2022, with a moderate likelihood of 200 gigalitres a day and a low likelihood of 220 gigalitres a day.
However, as a result of additional rain in the eastern states, the Emergency Management Committee has been informed by the Department of Environment and Water of the real possibility of a secondary flood peak in late December or early January.
Should that happen, it will increase the social, infrastructure, environmental, agricultural and business impacts.
As State Coordinator under the Emergency Management Act, the Commissioner will have powers to assist in the management of the response and recovery effort.
People wanting more information on the River Murray flood event can call the SA SES flood and storm information line anytime.
Blackwater events in South Australia are still a likelihood and any fish kills observed in the wild should be reported.
Now the flow is peaking at the critical gauge at Wakool Junction, forecasting of the approaching peak flow is expected to become more accurate.
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said the significant scope of the flooding event was becoming clearer, an emergency declaration was a sensible step to take.
"We do not want South Australians to be unnecessarily alarmed, but we must be alert to the risks as they arise," he said.
"I, along with the rest of State Cabinet, will be visiting river communities tomorrow to provide more information about how the government will assist those at risk."
State Emergency Services chief executive officer Joe Szakacs said the declaration reflected the seriousness of the challenges the sheer volume of water in the Murray would soon pose.
"I encourage all South Australians to follow the advice of emergency services, and for those who live and work along the river to have a plan," he said.
