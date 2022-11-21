Farm Online
Floodwaters declared a major emergency by South Australian police

November 22 2022 - 10:30am
AFTER predictions for floodwater levels have again increased the Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has officially declared a major emergency under the Emergency Management Act.

