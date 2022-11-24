Disconnect remains in grain values

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended the week lower for the seventh consecutive week.
Spot futures have now eroded the equivalent of A$100 a tonne from the recent highs set a little over a month ago.
Is it relevant to Australian grain prices?
Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to extend the Ukraine grain corridor, which would have fed into the downtrend last week.
Russia remains the cheapest grain offered on the world market as it tries to export a large crop and so is often referenced as setting the global price.
Egypt bought ASW1 equivalent Russian wheat recently at US$362/t delivered their ports (carry and freight) which works out to be about US$330/t Free on Board (FOB) ex Western Australia.
To convert this into a price most Australian growers will understand, in Australian dollar terms it equates to A$462/t Free in Store (FIS) WA or about A$433/t Track Victorian ports.
It should be noted that this price conversion is on paper only, meaning it doesn't account for any additional risks or costs that may be associated with executing the grain such as shipping demurrage or other delays in supply chains.
It should also be noted, however, that most of Australia's grain will move into Asia given our closer proximity and quality requirements of those markets.
Hence it may be reasonable to expect that Australian grain is trading in international markets at better values than those quoted above.
Australian APW1 wheat has reportedly been offered around US$360-370/t FOB depending on the port, so equivalent to A$520/t FIS WA and A$490/t Track Victoria.
The price conversions should be used as a guide but do indicate that international values remain stronger than where prices are being bid to Australian growers.
This means Australian grain does not need to get cheaper to win export business.
The relentless rain through eastern Australia, on top of a smaller crop from Argentina, and the poor condition of the US winter wheat crop ahead of dormancy, will also heighten the demand for Australian milling wheat, despite Canada having a bigger crop than last year.
For those with a higher proportion of feed grain this year, thankfully global feed consumption has grown significantly in the past decade, particularly in Asia, which may help to underpin values.
There is a lot of grain still to be bought in season 22/23 to satisfy both international and domestic demand for Australian grain.
Growers have the ability to offer their grain at a price they think is reasonable rather than simply accepting and selling into a merchant's published bid.
