Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Sheep producers facing challenging market conditions as erratic prices persist

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
November 23 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erratic yardings and prices are making for challenging times for sheep producers.

Sheep producers are facing challenging market conditions on the back of heightened volatility in yardings and price performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.