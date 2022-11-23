Sheep producers are facing challenging market conditions on the back of heightened volatility in yardings and price performance.
Demonstrating this was the recent erratic movements at Wagga Wagga saleyards.
From the week beginning November 8 with an all-time record yarding of 80,050 head and prices softening significantly across all categories, through to last week's yarding falling away and a massive improvement in price.
The drop in numbers mainly due to flooded areas in NSW and Victoria unable to be accessed.
Meat and Livestock Australia's senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson said the intense volatility of the market is as clear as it comes.
"The volatility of the sheep and lamb markets will be the clear headline of 2022," Mr Atkinson said.
"The National Heavy Lamb Indicator (NTLI) improved 46c/kg cwt on Thursday on the back of the significantly reduced yarding at Wagga driving robust demand, clearly engaging buyers to secure stock from a smaller supply pool.
"The indicator hit 759c on Thursday after reaching its lowest price point since late August of 715c/kg cwt on Wednesday."
But before last week's drop in numbers, the flush of lambs at saleyards and heavily booked processors was placing pressure on the market.
Store lamb prices fell to three-year lows on the back of a lack of confidence amongst buyers not prepared to take on the lambs.
And although industry specialists were confident cheap store lambs would open opportunities, the season is against many.
Nutrien Ag Solutions head of livestock development Ron Rutledge said the relentless wet weather was lessoning producer's options.
"Everyone's workload on their properties are behind, and they are playing catch up," Mr Rutledge said.
"At the moment people have to focus on their crops in - they are wondering if they are going to get machinery onto them before they can think about what they are going to put on those stubbles."
Mecardo analyst Angus Brown said lambs would normally start going out on stubbles now, but many crops are quite a way off harvest.
"This means lambs can only go back to pasture, which are sodden and probably carrying a lot of stock already," Mr Brown said.
"The result is cheap store lambs. The last time store lambs were priced at this level was back in spring 2019."
He said buying store lambs was good value, as long as the finished lamb price holds.
"If lambs are finished on pasture there is a reasonable gross margin factoring in a finished price of 650c," he said.
"A return of 850 lambs would make for a very profitable trade, even when finishing on grain."
