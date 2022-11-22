While much of the continent has been awash with drought breaking rainfall for two years or more, the big dry is still taking its time to move off the vast stations which make up the Australian Agricultural Company's 6.4 million hectare estate.
Seasonal frustrations are nothing new for the big beef business, but now AACo's meat markets are enjoying a promising post-pandemic rebound, particularly for its premium-priced brands selling into hungry export markets.
AACo must negotiate a slow timeline challenge as it ramps up output from its drought-depleted herd to meet the expanding sales opportunities.
Although, a return to the big stocking rates of a decade ago is unlikely.
"We still have a lot of properties that are not back to the pasture conditions they had before things got bad in 2018, or earlier," said managing director David Harris.
"Growing our herd to supply the customer demand pull-through is not something that happens immediately.
"It depends on good seasons, and it takes time to breed and grow cattle."
Unlike many parts of eastern Australia where rainfall recovery began in 2020, some of AACo's northern properties had seen only "average seasons at best" in the past two years.
Officially, drought declarations still cover 40 per cent of Queensland (mostly in the state's central and western shires) while in the Northern Territory's Top End rainfall deficiencies during 2022 have been in the lowest 10pc band since observations began in 1900.
"We're not out of the woods, but we have made a nice start," Mr Harris said.
Despite the lingering dry on some properties, herd "optimisation" programs were progressing well and the business had enjoyed a jump in calf brandings in the first half of 2022-23.
AACo, which has 26 pastoral stations, feedlots and properties covering about one per cent of Australia, has not only contended with drought and destocking in the past seven years, but also the loss of about 10pc of its herd - 43,000 non-Wagyu breeders - when floods and unusually cold weather hit its Queensland Gulf country properties in early 2019.
A decade ago its total herd exceeded 680,000 across Queensland and the NT, but the company now quotes a general figure of about 382,000 head, although latest figures will not be reported until September.
AACo's Wagyu and Wagyu-based herd, the biggest in Australia, makes up more than two thirds of the total livestock inventory, supplying its Westholme and Darling Downs branded beef lines.
Its traditional northern Santa Gertrudis-based composite cattle sell into the live export and domestic trade markets.
As part of a strategy to offset some of its seasonal risks, AACo is also planning irrigated cropping operations on some of its North West Queensland properties which could provide extra stockfeed resources and cash crop income.
Mr Harris said while beef market opportunities in China were still restricted by COVID lockdowns, the food service sector in the Middle East and Europe was significant and had opened up with gusto.
Tourism and the premium dining channel were growing "very positively".
Wagyu is still such a small percentage of the total beef segment consumed around the world- David Harris, AACo
The post-lockdown revival drove AACo's beef product sales up 19pc in the first half of its 2022-23 trading year to $122 million.
Westholme and Darling Downs branded beef cuts accounted for 88pc of those sales.
"There are plenty of growth areas, available," Mr Harris said.
"Wagyu is still such a small percentage of the total beef segment consumed around the world.
"So many more cities, including in America, offer new markets that can give us the price premiums we are pursuing."
However, he did not want to spread AACo's expansion push too thinly.
The business had to steadily build production capacity to service new markets.
It took about three and a half years to grow a Wagyu calf to the point where it became a premium quality steak worth up to $500.
Time and investment in marketing were also required to find and develop fine dining restaurant and premium butcher shop partnerships.
Meanwhile, there was "no magic herd restocking number" to aim for.
"We have to move with seasonal realities," Mr Harris said.
"We need to be thoughtful about how we manage our grass cover and our cattle so we have a sustainable supply chain.
"Unlike the AACo model of the past, we can't afford to build big herds in good times and then cull them back when things turn dry, giving up all the profit.
"We are now a different business. I don't see us going back to those days.
"We need quality product coming through to deliver to our customers 365 days a year."
Ensuring the herd expansion could sustainably fit with seasonal demands and the company's market growth agenda also required more investment in adjusting its pastoral property management to be more efficient and productive.
For example, a diesel-to-solar powered conversion program for about 700 bores supplying water to cattle was switching watering points to renewable power at the rate of 100 a year, and was on track to finish in 2024.
The logistic and agronomic challenges of establishing irrigated crops in the remote, undeveloped Gulf of Carpentaria region were also being worked through, including potential for carbon sequestration cropping initiatives.
Cotton, feed grain or fodder crop rotations were all "on the table".
"There are a lot of options and practicalities we don't fully understand yet, especially with regard to carbon," he said.
"It could be an area we embrace.
"We're making progress with our cropping plans, but we want them to be appropriate for land that hasn't had farming activity before."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
