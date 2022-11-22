THEY may be the forgotten cousin among the major winter pulse crops in Australia, but a field pea breeder is confident new varieties in the pipeline will present greater opportunities for growers in the near future.
Babu Pandey, field pea breeder with Agriculture Victoria, said there was some exciting germplasm coming through that represented breakthroughs in both herbicide and disease tolerance.
Field peas have fallen out of favour with grain growers in recent years, primarily as new varieties of higher value lentils allowed them to grow similar yields, particularly in low rainfall environments, with a much higher sale price, along with having advantages such as herbicide resistant lines.
However, speaking at the recent Southern Pulse Field Day at Murra Warra, north of Horsham earlier in the month Dr Pandey said he expected the new varieties to pique the interest of growers once they were released.
"The varieties are not yet commercialised, but the 1901 line is showing promise in low rainfall zones, while 1903 is more suited to medium rainfall zones like the Wimmera," Dr Pandey said.
"We're seeing a really good combination of traits, such as higher yields, good resistance to the various forms of mildew which has been important in a wet year such as this and they have also stood up well to viruses that can cause damage," he said.
Researchers are hopeful of developing varieties with their own herbicide tolerance traits, such as are available to lentil and faba bean producers.
The work centres around Group B (Clearfield) and Group I (2,4-D and MCPA) herbicide classes.
Meanwhile, Dr Pandey said recently commercialised such as PBA (Pulse Breeding Australia) Taylor and PBA Noosa, a blue field pea, had performed relatively well in their first year of commercialisation given the tough conditions with excessive moisture.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
