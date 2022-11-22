Farm Online
India, UK free trade deals stamped and awaiting other countries signature

By Dominic Giannini
November 22 2022 - 2:30pm
Trade Minister Don Farrell has met with WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Canberra. Photo by Mick Tsikas/AAP

Free trade agreements with the United Kingdom and India have passed the Australian parliament and are awaiting action from the two other parliaments.

