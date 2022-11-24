Is 2023 shaping as a repeat of 2013?

TEN years ago Australia's eastern states were coming to the end of a magnificent three-year run of La Nina induced seasons.
Cattle numbers were heading toward 30 million after extensive herd rebuilding and hopes were high that reasonable seasons might continue and that a degree of balance might prevail across the processing and producing sectors in sharing the returns available to the industry.
But it did not take long for it to start to unravel.
A quick look at the Bureau of Meteorology's historical rainfall maps shows how quickly things changed.
With the exception of coastal regions east of the Divide, summer seasonal rain failed to arrive in eastern Australia in the opening months of 2013.
By the end of February turnoff of slaughter cattle was such that works were at their limits of capacity under shift arrangements at the time.
Male cattle numbers were strong because of the herd size but the noticeable surge was in females which rose from 43.6 per cent of the kill in 2012 to 46pc by April 2013.
Not surprisingly prices started to come off from the 2012 general levels of 330-340c/kg for YP ox and 300-330c for heavy cow.
Producers were already complaining that the ox rate was incompatible with cost of production so when it fell to around 290-300c by May 2013 there was an increased level of discontent.
As 2013's unhappy seasonal and market circumstances continued into 2014, frustrations simmered over what producers perceived to be a range of 'wrongs' and calls for investigation got louder.
Subsequently, four investigations or inquiries were initiated.
The first called for reshaping of Australia's meat trading language and a White Paper process began.
A few months later a storm erupted over allegations of a widespread meatworks boycott of the first sale in the new Barnawartha saleyards and this led to an investigation by the Senate Standing Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport into the effect of market consolidation on the red meat processing sector.
At the same time the ACCC got involved to investigate whether there had been any breach of the Competition and Consumer Act in the alleged Barnawartha boycott.
That investigation concluded in December 2015 with a finding of no evidence of hard-core collusion and no breach of the Act.
The Senate Committee meanwhile had convinced itself of "a culture of collusion which permeates the saleyards and must be addressed" and one particular senator was scathing in his criticism of ACCC findings.
Given that the ACCC had been allocated $11.4 million over four years to establish an Agriculture Enforcement and Engagement Unit, the public admonishment by the senator may have had some effect as ACCC subsequently announced that it would start a wide ranging study to examine competition, efficiency, transparency and trading issues in the beef and cattle supply chain.
Paradoxically, in the time it took for the various enquiries to be made and reports to be written, market fundamentals changed to the point where producer returns improved dramatically.
Some changes to the meat language were adopted and government introduced legislation to address a collusion concept known as concerted practice, but otherwise by 2017 interest in the inquiries and their numerous other recommendations had totally evaporated.
Fast forward to the present.
The bureau's latest climate driver update has La Nina fading to neutral from December to April and the IOD firmly in neutral across the same period.
Its forecast for December to February only talks about above median rainfall for the coastal side of the Great Dividing Range, strikingly similar to 2013.
Across the Pacific the United States, which was in drought during our 2010-2012 La Nina years and again this time around since 2020, has finally started to receive good rain in the badly affected mid-west states.
If misfortune does prevail and our approaching summer season comes to resemble 2013 then we should expect slaughter numbers to escalate. Percentage of females currently at 43.8pc (similar to 2012) can be expected to move up by the second quarter.
Also, works can be expected to reach capacity quickly.
However unlike 2013, ability to expand beyond current capacity limitations would seem constrained given the acute shortage of labour and the time it would take to train new workers if they can be found.
That raises the potential for a mismatch between supply and capacity which could put serious downward pressure on prices paid for cattle. Of course that would depend on whether there is any real depth of numbers on the supply side and there are differing opinions on that score.
Should the overseas market strengthen at the same time due to falling US domestic supply coupled with ongoing demand from China, processors might once again become acquainted with the concept of profitability, something that has become fleetingly rare in recent years.
Despite three years of extraordinary returns, some producers may feel aggrieved if the balance flips significantly in processor favour.
But whether such disaffection would find an audience this time around at Senate or ACCC level is another matter.
Prices in decline
PRICES in both store and fat segments of the market are trending down with some big adjustments in saleyards last week and further losses recorded this week.
Slaughter cattle numbers in the southern yards are still relatively modest but the movement in the market is such that the southern buyers who have been active in Queensland for the past couple of months are now heading home.
Grid rates are also in decline with adjustments last week and again this week bringing YP ox in southern Qld to 715-730c/kg and heavy cow to 650-670c.
Overseas the slowdown in China has meant the countries that were going hard in there now have to go somewhere else.
In that regard Steiner notes that imports into the US from Brazil have ramped up with much of this likely going into bonded storage for release in 2023 against that year's quota.
