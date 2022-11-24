Farm Online
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Analysis

2023 may have similarities to 2013 as La Nina fades

By Ken Wilcock
November 24 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is 2023 shaping as a repeat of 2013?

TEN years ago Australia's eastern states were coming to the end of a magnificent three-year run of La Nina induced seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.