LAWD names Rob Blain as new chair

REAL estate and advisory firm LAWD has named respected property sector leader Rob Blain as its new board chair at the organisation's national conference in Brisbane.
A veteran of more than four decades in real estate, Mr Blain has held a number of high-profile executive and non-executive positions throughout Australia and Asia.
He has extensive experience in transactions, property and asset management, strategic development, cross border investments and capital raisings.
Mr Blain spent 20 years in Hong Kong as the head of CBRE Asia-Pacific, where he developed long-term relationships with multiple global institutions, high net worth individuals and prominent family offices in Asia.
In 2020, he and wife Julianne, returned to Australia where they acquired 1760 hectares of prime cattle country on the Barrington and Manning Rivers on the Barrington Coast of NSW.
Mr Blain said the new position held great appeal to him, both professionally and personally.
"Like LAWD, I have strong early connections with agribusiness having been born and bred in the Riverina region of NSW," Mr Blain said.
"I feel fortunate to have been invited by LAWD to take on the role of board chairman, in a business that not only leads its field in rural property transactions and valuations, but also has a very strong and growing presence in the development sector and specialised property market.
"LAWD is committed to introducing its investors to attractive opportunities and I look forward to working with CEO Enda Foley and his team, many of whom I have worked with before, to achieve successful outcomes for our diverse and growing range of clients."
Founded in July 2020, LAWD has overseen more than $3 billion in transactions across the agriculture and development sectors and completed the valuation of more then $17 billion of property assets.
It has also attracted some of the property industry's top performers, with almost 60 professionally qualified team members now based in headquarters in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, as well as regional centres.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.