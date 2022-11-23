Farm Online
LAWD names Rob Blain as new chair

November 23 2022 - 1:00pm
REAL estate and advisory firm LAWD has named respected property sector leader Rob Blain as its new board chair at the organisation's national conference in Brisbane.

