CHICKPEA planting in southern regions has dropped in recent years, partially because of disease concerns and partially because of a lack of suitable varieties but a small niche is emerging in planting the legumes as a spring crop.
Greta Duff, Southern Farming Systems senior research and extension officer said the concept had been explored over the last couple of seasons in Victoria's Western District with reasonable success.
"Generally they are planted around September / October for harvest in February but this year there were some planted in November," Ms Duff said at the recent Southern Pulse field day at Murra Warra, north of Horsham earlier in the month.
Jason Brand, pulse specialist with Agriculture Victoria, said the idea had merit in that chickpeas were best equipped out of all the pulse crops to handle extremes of temperature.
"Their origins in the Fertile Crescent really stand up, they can definitely tolerate a bit of heat," Dr Brand said.
Ms Duff said the Western District, with its milder summers had proved ideal for spring planting.
"It is often a bit wet in the classic early winter sowing period in our part of the world so this gives another option," she said.
Dr Brand said there were also good advantages in terms of weed and disease management.
"Those problem diseases such as ascochyta are not as active in the really warm weather," he said.
"Chickpeas sown later can also help farmers manage the weed burden better."
"It will not necessarily be a thing that is done everywhere all the time but if the season suits, such as a wet year like this one it could be another option."
Meanwhile, Dr Brand said research efforts continued to find genetic material with better resistance to ascochyta.
"We've got material coming in from Italy, from the Fertile Crescent and we hope it leads to something that can help us in the fight against disease."
Elizabeth Bell, assistant chickpea breeder with Chickpea Breeding Australia at the NSW DPI in Tamworth, said researchers were also investigating the potential of herbicide tolerant lines of chickpeas, which have been an important part of many people's decision to switch into lentils.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
