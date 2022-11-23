Farm Online

Rural Aid's 2022 Mates Day backed by Jem's 'You've Got a Friend'

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 23 2022 - 4:02pm
AWARD winning singer Jem Cassar-Daley has lent her voice today's Mates Day, recording a cracking new version of show-stopping ballad 'You've Got a Friend' for the annual Rural Aid event.

