Rural Aid's 2022 Mates Day backed by Jem's 'You've Got a Friend'

AWARD winning singer Jem Cassar-Daley has lent her voice today's Mates Day, recording a cracking new version of show-stopping ballad 'You've Got a Friend' for the annual Rural Aid event.
Jem, the daughter of country music legend Troy Cassar-Daley, is backing bush charity Rural Aid's efforts to raise $2.4 million today to help primary producers battling extreme natural disasters.
Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said thousands of farmers were now grappling with relentless, life-changing floods.
"It doesn't get any tougher than what our farmers are experiencing with these devastating, widespread floods in large parts of NSW and Victoria," Mr Warlters said.
"Right now, half the farmers registered with Rural Aid are in these flood-impacted communities.
"South Australian communities are bracing for the worst, as gigalitres of water move down the Murray River."
Mr Warlters said the demand for assistance had increased markedly in recent weeks, particularly from farmers seeking free counselling from Rural Aid's team of qualified mental health professionals.
Rural Aid also delivers critical financial and fodder support to affected farmers.
"Understandably, many of our farmers are at their limits after watching their livelihoods getting swept away," Mr Warlters said.
A number of corporate partners have also joined forces with Rural Aid to match public donations on Mates Day.
"Farmers are the people we all need three times a day," Mr Warlters said.
"We need the professionals who grow our food every breakfast, lunch and dinner.
"That's our farmers and they are some of the best in the world.
CLICK HERE to donate, or telephone 1300 327 624.
