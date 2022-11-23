Farm Online
National food security plan called for by farmers, transport and groceries

By Liv Casben
November 23 2022 - 5:00pm
Richard Forbes says a national food security plan will control price hikes due to supply issues. Photo by Mick Tsikas/AAP

Australia's food industry bodies are warning of further food price hikes due to supply chain issues, and are urgently calling for a national food security plan.

