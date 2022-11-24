FYVIES Run delivers outstanding 360 degree views of the rolling green hills and valleys of the Southern Tablelands.
Located on Fish River Road, 30 minutes drive north west of Crookwell, NSW, the 387 hectare (957 acre) property also boasts a private river frontage.
Described as a dream-come-true for the nature lovers, adventurers and recreational fishers, the high rainfall grazing property has quality infrastructure including a new machinery shed, yards and fencing.
The comfortable, air conditioned four bedroom home also has a study and features a new kitchen.
Clad in cedar shingles, the home (C1970s) is set among large, established trees and easy-to-maintain garden beds and has a four car garage.
There is also has a newly renovated cottage.
The property is situated about a three hour drive to Sydney, or just under two hours from Canberra.
Fyvies Run will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Crookwell on December 20.
Contact George Southwell, 0429 838 345, or Bill Robertson-West, 0475 000 023, Ray White Rural.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.