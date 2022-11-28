Farm Online
Bell Farms top grazing opportunity

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 28 2022 - 5:00pm
TOP notch 620 hectare (1533 acre) Wellington, NSW, grazing property Bell Farms features a frontage to the permanent Bell River.

