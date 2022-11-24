The 'open' approaches involve making a surgical incision in the left or right abdomen, allowing the vet to stick an arm in and move the abomasum around manually. The left-sided method is good for easily accessing the displaced abomasum, especially in very large cows or for smaller vets. The main downside is that you stitch the abomasum into place by punching two large needles through the cow's abdomen, which puts you in a great position for getting your head kicked. The right-sided method avoids this issue, but it can be hard to reach past the rumen. Despite being 5'1", however, this is still my preferred method. I can usually touch the abomasum with my fingertips if I get my shoulder into the cow, and then I deflate it with a bit of tubing and gently pull it up to the wound. From there, it's just a matter of stitching it to the body wall so it can't move out of place.