One of my favourite things about conferences is talking shop with veterinary colleagues. Your worst failures can become your best stories, told with beer in hand to a sympathetic audience who has been there, done that, and knows the depressing drive to their local knackery to post-mortem once-loved patients. No matter how bad your blunder, there's always someone with a bigger battle scar or a more epic tale of bovine tragedy.
However, these conversations can also uncover surprisingly different approaches to treatments. This is particularly true for left displaced abomasum (LDA), which is when the cow's fourth stomach moves out of place, usually in the first month after calving. Once the calf is out, this leaves a lot of space for organs to move around - especially an abomasum which is excessively gassy due to high concentrate diets or reduced motility. Cows stop eating and suddenly lose milk production, but the most spectacular sign is an audible 'ping!' when you flick your fingers against the left side of the cow. If left untreated, the cow deteriorates.
As a vet student, I was convinced that there must be a 'correct' approach for every problem. Now that I'm older, however, I have been forced to admit that real life is complicated and sadly lacking in clarity. I still believe in evidence-based medicine, but scientific trials are time-consuming and difficult - so sometimes, the high quality evidence simply isn't there. That leaves us with personal experience which is inherently biased - and I can't speak for all vets. That having been said, I think it might be interesting to discuss LDA treatments and a few considerations around them.
Firstly, I've diagnosed some LDAs where the farmers opted for no treatment, choosing instead to monitor or cull. I think culling is understandable if the cow is in such a poor state that she's unlikely to recover from surgery.
However, doing nothing is a bad idea. In mild cases, the abomasum may move back into position temporarily, but the displacement is still likely to recur. I have seen vets administer a coffee drench, with the idea that the caffeine stimulates gut motility, moving the gas out of the abomasum and into the intestines. This is... somewhat questionable, and I haven't attempted it. I'm told that the quality of the coffee is not a factor for treatment (i.e. the good stuff should probably be reserved for staff use).
The next set of treatments are 'closed' (i.e. non-surgical) approaches. The most basic approach is where a team of people roll the cow over so that the gas-filled abomasum 'floats' from the left side back into position in the lower right quadrant of the abdomen. To fix the abomasum in place, a 'toggle' suture can be used - a little bit of string with metal toggles on each end is punched through the abdomen into the abomasum, keeping it anchored to the body wall.
I don't really use this approach. Firstly - and especially if you're mad enough to do this without sedation - cows don't typically enjoy being rolled, and you are likely to cop a hoof to the face. Secondly, as a 'closed' approach, it's difficult to tell if you're introducing the toggle correctly. You could miss the abomasum and toggle some intestines or other random organs, which is less than desirable.
Laparoscopic LDA corrections get around this problem by introducing a little camera into the abdomen through a small cut, allowing the vet to see where the toggle is to be placed. This combines the less invasive benefits of a closed approach, while retaining the visibility of an open method. I haven't tried this myself, as it does require the purchase of a specialised bit of gear.
The 'open' approaches involve making a surgical incision in the left or right abdomen, allowing the vet to stick an arm in and move the abomasum around manually. The left-sided method is good for easily accessing the displaced abomasum, especially in very large cows or for smaller vets. The main downside is that you stitch the abomasum into place by punching two large needles through the cow's abdomen, which puts you in a great position for getting your head kicked. The right-sided method avoids this issue, but it can be hard to reach past the rumen. Despite being 5'1", however, this is still my preferred method. I can usually touch the abomasum with my fingertips if I get my shoulder into the cow, and then I deflate it with a bit of tubing and gently pull it up to the wound. From there, it's just a matter of stitching it to the body wall so it can't move out of place.
Hopefully, this sheds some light on the different LDA treatments typically observed under Australian conditions. Without a robust scientific trial to compare these methods, it's very difficult to know which one is 'right' or 'wrong'. Sometimes it's simply a matter of using the approach your vet is most comfortable with, as it's the one where they'll get their best outcome.
*Ee Cheng Ooi is a cattle veterinarian undertaking a PhD in fertility and genetics at DairyBio. All comments and information in this article are intended to be of general nature only. Please consult the farm's vet for advice, protocols and/or treatments that are tailored to the herd's particular needs. Comments and feedback are welcome, email ecooi.vet@gmail.com.
