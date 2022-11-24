Farm Online
ACCC finds 94 per cent of new quad bikes comply with national safety standards

By Melody Labinsky
Most of the non-compliance issues identified during the second surveillance program of quad bikes were to do with missing labels, tags or manuals.

Six per cent of the quad bikes sold in Australia still do not comply with the national safety standard more than a year after the legislation was enforced.

