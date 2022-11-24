Six per cent of the quad bikes sold in Australia still do not comply with the national safety standard more than a year after the legislation was enforced.
A surveillance program was conducted in the first half of this year, with the findings released by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission today.
More than 440 quad bike dealers were inspected during the program, which was conducted in association with state and territory consumer protection and work health and safety agencies.
The investigation found 94pc of new quad bikes were complaint, a 10pc improvement from when the first surveillance program took place in 2021.
Most of the non-compliance issues identified were to do with missing labels, tags or manuals.
Where minor issues were found, manufacturers and dealers received a warning.
A small number of instances where potentially serious non-compliance was found, including in relation to the safety of the operator protection devices, are being further investigated.
The Consumer Goods (Quad Bikes) Safety Standard 2019 was introduced in 2019, with phase one coming into effect on October 11, 2020, and phase two implemented a year later.
ACCC deputy chairman Mick Keogh said it was encouraging to see compliance with the standard had improved from 84 per cent in 2021 to 94pc this year.
"It shows that manufacturers and dealers are taking their obligations seriously and have co-operated with our investigations, taking steps to fix problems when necessary," Mr Keogh said.
"Where we found non-compliance, it was largely due to quad bikes being displayed at the point of sale without age warning labels, rollover warning labels, lateral roll stability tags or owner manuals."
The number of people who have died in quad bike accidents has fallen over the past few years, with 24 deaths recorded in 2020, 11 deaths in 2021 and nine deaths so far this year.
Mr Keogh urged Australians to make sure their quad bikes were safe in the lead up to the summer holidays, when quad bike accidents often increased.
Safety measures include wearing a helmet, never letting children ride ATVs meant for adults, not carrying passengers on quads meant for one person and ensuring people are properly trained.
"We don't want to see anyone hurt or killed while riding a quad bike, so we are urging Australians to heed the safety advice and take extra care in areas that have been impacted by recent heavy rain and flooding," he said.
"Sadly, we see more quad bike accidents happen during the summer holiday period so now is the time to make sure your quad bike is safe, including by fitting operator protection devices."
