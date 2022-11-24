JUST what the move by some of the world's largest retailers of beef to secure a far stronger stake in supply chains means for the cattle producer was spelt out at a recent global industry conference.
United States experts in ranch-to-retail beef supply, who work with the likes of Walmart and McDonald's, said those producers who were not part of an organised, integrated supply chain would likely be left behind within ten years.
Their second key message was that data would rule the future. The ability to translate it into information that can drive improvement, efficiency and the transparency that consumers are demanding was critical to the beef industry's success from here on in.
Speaking at the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef conference in Denver, Colorado, rancher and beef supply consultant to Walmart, Lamar Steiger, provided some fascinating insights into America's largest retailer's end-to-end Angus program and why it has invested in meatpacking.
Mr Steiger also owns The 808 Ranch, an Angus breeding operation on the Elk River in the south-west of Missouri. He describes himself as a 'supply chain lunatic who happens to have a ranch.'
He said the global sustainability movement was changing the way the US beef supply chain worked.
"We can not continue to have this scrambled, unorganised supply chain that we have in the US," he said.
"It's the consumers, the NGOs (non-government organisations) and the public - the world public - that is pushing down on how beef ensures it is sustainable.
"The way we do it is with data, and by taking out as much cost as possible. Cost is almost always tied to things not sustainable - more time to feed cattle, inefficiencies."
Walmart, which serves 220 million customers each week through 10,500 stores and clubs in 24 countries and eCommerce websites, last year kicked off a partnership with 44 Farms in Cameron, Texas.
The resulting company, Prime Pursuits, is a procurement company for Walmart that supplies beef from black Angus sired cattle with their own global verification to about 500 stores.
Calves bought by the company are being backgrounded at more than 40 ranches spanning from South Dakota to New Mexico and then finished at feedyards.
Walmart has also this year bought into a packing plant in Nebraska.
Mr Steiger said meeting consumer demands for transparency was certainly part of the move into supply chains but it was also about securing supply.
He said Walmart's success was built on putting the customer first and it's mantra today was 'people, planet and profit'.
"But they think more about the first two than the profit now and that's a major change," he said.
"They get very frustrated when they order from suppliers and don't get it. They have a certain size they want their cuts of meat to be and a certain consistency in thickness and grading.
"So they started to explore the benefits of being in the supply chain themselves. And it's not just beef, but milk and seafood too and now they are looking at clothing.
"But for food, a big part of the reason is really surety of supply."
Walmart had been preparing for the possibility of supply chain disruptions for ten years, although no one ever dreamed it would come in the form of COVID, Mr Steiger said.
The experience through the pandemic has only made the big retailer double down on being involved in the supply chain.
The company was committed to giving as much carcase kill data back to ranchers as possible and Prime Pursuits was very much helping ranchers make better decisions when buying their bulls, Mr Steiger said.
"We want ranchers and customers to win but everyone else needs to make a fair profit in between," Mr Steiger said.
The biggest challenge for beef supply chains right now was getting the data job right, according to Tim Hardman, from Fulton Market Group, which purchases beef and pork for McDonald's restaurants in several different parts of the world.
Mr Hardman, who also has a small cow herd in Kansas, previously worked in the sustainable food team with WWF and with Cargill for more than a decade.
Who has access to the data being generated, who owns it and how it could be translated it into information that is usable would be critical moving forward, he said.
"A lot of companies have now set science-based targets (around sustainability) and can't achieve those without the producer and the data they have," he said.
Both Mr Hardman and Mr Steiger said the reluctance of producers to share information had to be overcome.
"The word integration scares a lot of people, they think vertical integration but that's not what it means in this sense," Mr Hardman said.
"It means sharing information up and down the system."
He felt the 'story' most consumers wanted was not 'this steak comes from this animal' but the guarantee of food safety.
The bottom line, he said, was beef was still one of the most sought-after products, but it was getting expensive.
"To stay relevant and centre of plate, we have to think about our social licence and consumer acceptability of how things are done," he said
"If you're not part of a supply chain you might be left behind."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
