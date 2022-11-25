Farm Online
Home/Beef

Meatworkers now being trained via virtual reality: AMPC investment pays off

November 25 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Virtual reality demonstrations at this year's AMPC conference in Melbourne.

Virtual reality training is being commercialised for red meat processors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.