Farm Online
Home/Property

Kiora lifestyle makes $2.2 million at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 25 2022 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Kiora has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for for $2.2 million.

WELL improved 66 hectare (163 acre) equestrian lifestyle property Kiora has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for for $2.2 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.