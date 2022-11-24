Kiora lifestyle makes $2.2 million at auction

WELL improved 66 hectare (163 acre) equestrian lifestyle property Kiora has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for for $2.2 million.
Located 14km south of Tamworth, NSW, in the Timbumburi area, the property has impressive views across the Goonoo Goonoo Creek Valley and towards the city.
A total of six of the nine parties that registered to bid were active at the auction. Bidding opened at $1.45 with the auctioneer taking 53 bids.
The sale price is equal to $33,333/ha ($13,497/acre).
The gently sloping property is set up for horses and is fenced into six main paddocks. About 80 per cent of the country is arable.
Water is supplied from a bore, four dams, and 216,000 litres of rain water storage.
The property features an exceptional American barn style equestrian complex with five stables each and a large yard, five timber fenced horse paddocks, and a five bay machinery shed.
The Kiora homestead has three large bedrooms with a two bedroom one bathroom fully self contained apartment connected by a breezeway.
The focus of the Tamworth lifestyle acreage market is now on the 40ha (98 acre) property Monteray, which goes to auction with Ray White Rural on December 15.
The marketing of Kiora was handled by Riley Gibson, Ray White Rural, Tamworth.
