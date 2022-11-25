Australian Dairy Farmers president Rick Gladigau has seen off two challengers to his position on the board.
Mr Gladigau, a dairy farmer from Mt Torrens in South Australia, defeated western Victorian farmers Ian Morris and Glenn Britnell in the director election at the organisation's annual general meeting on Thursday.
He was re-elected president for a second term at a meeting of the board and national council following the AGM.
Mr Gladigau had campaigned in part on the need for board stability.
"I am actually the currently the longest-serving director on ADF," he told an online forum last week.
"We've only got five directors, and three of those were actually appointed last year, so stability to me is a big key to how ADF can continue to function."
As a result of Thursday's vote, the ADF board remains unchanged as:
Mr Gladigau thanked ADF members for participating in the election process and, in doing so, supporting the organisation.
"I look forward to continuing to lead ADF for the benefit of all dairy farmers," he said.
"ADF thanks Glenn and Ian for nominating and taking part in the election of a business director."
Mr Gladigau told last week's forum labour was the biggest issue facing the industry, which was driving a lack of confidence.
"Farmers are doing long hours, and some recently have had the extra burdens of flooding and wet weather," he said.
"Some are getting on in age a bit, like me, and with no family to take over and and feeling a bit worn out.
"When we see large dairies closing down because they can't find staff, this becomes a big concern for industry.
"And smaller farms sell up due to good land prices and retire and move to beef."
Mr Gladigau said the other part of the labour challenge was the bookwork.
"Keeping up with all the IR laws, wages, super, sick leave, holiday pay and now we also have domestic violence leave added to the list," he said.
Mr Gladigau said collaboration within the industry was key.
"One of the biggest concerns is to increase Australia's milk production," he said.
"I am concerned where we are heading and what we may look like if this continues.
"There are so many pieces to this puzzle as to how to make this happen, and that's why we need a well-resourced ADF.
"We need to build confidence ... through developing relationships between our processors and farmers for a secure profitable farmgate milk price for multiple years.
"The processors can then grow with confidence to grow value and markets, plus returns.
"We need win:wins across the supply chain.
"Unity and collaboration is needed to be able to build confidence."
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
