Rick Gladigau re-elected Australian Dairy Farmers president

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
November 25 2022 - 4:00pm
ADF president Rick Gladigau was re-elected for a second term on Thursday. File picture

Australian Dairy Farmers president Rick Gladigau has seen off two challengers to his position on the board.

