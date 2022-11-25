KEY players in the global sugar industry say the World Trade Organisation must be fixed, to ensure India complies with its international trade commitments.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Global Sugar Alliance urged all countries to redouble their efforts to have the World Trade Organisation adopt an effective dispute resolution system during a meeting in London.
Firmly focused on India's ongoing breaches of its WTO commitments, the alliance said without a functioning appellate body a finalisation of India's damaging protectionist stance could not be achieved swiftly.
The Global Sugar Alliance - which includes Australia - has launched three priorities they say are necessary:
Global Sugar Alliance chair Greg Beashel from Australia said although the WTO had ruled India was in breach of its international commitments, the WTO lacked the dispute resolution body needed to deal with an appeal by Indian authorities.
"Without a functioning appellate Body, swift finalisation of the case has been delayed," Mr Beashel said.
"To promote predictability and security in the multilateral trading system, restoration of the WTO Appellate Body is a matter of priority and urgency."
Leopoldo Bolao from Guatemala welcomed India's decision not to use export subsidies in 2022-23 and to accelerate its ethanol industry.
"Consistent with WTO ministers' 2015 decision to ban agricultural export subsidies, we call on India to announce that sugar export subsidies will be permanently removed," Mr Bolaos said.
"An important next step is for India to reduce the unrealistically high sugarcane price supports in accordance with the WTO panel decision.
The alliance's Brazilian representative Eduardo Leo de Sousa said the sugarcane industry could help meet the challenge of feeding the growing world population, and the production of ethanol can reduce pressures on climate change.
"This can be done in a sustainable way, without excessive sugarcane price supports," Mr de Sousa said.
Sandra Marsden from Canada said the WTO's ruling that India's sugar supports were in breach of its commitments underscored the importance of an enforceable rules-based trading system.
"Unsubsidised international trade in agriculture has a critical role to play in achieving both sustainable global food security and reducing pressures on climate change," Ms Marsden said.
Vibul Panitvong from Thailand agreed, saying an unsubsidised open trading system would also enable each country to take full advantage of its comparative advantages.
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the World Trade Organisation deals with the global rules of trade between nations. Its stated function is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible.
The WTO's overall objective is to help its members use trade as a means to raise living standards, create jobs and improve people's lives.
