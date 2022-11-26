South Australia floodplain landowners are facing the possibility of levee banks not being high enough to support the latest water predications announced by the State Emergency Services.
They warned there was a high probability, the flow would reach a peak of at least 175 gigalitres a day by early December and those with floodplains were advised to prepare.
Murray Bridge, SA, dairy farmer Trent Mueller has almost 80 hectares of swamp lands under threat.
"It is a big unknown, there's not really a clear path as to how to manage something like this," he said.
"If we lose our swamps, then it's going to affect us fairly dramatically with (silage and grazing) and we just have to deal with it at the time, but it takes a major chunk out of our production system overall.
"We have purchased generators to run the dairy, it's moving pumps and pump sheds that is going to be the biggest problem.
"We have made sure our levee bank is in good condition."
He said planning was already under way to establish where he could grow his silage and obtain feed, which usually came from the swamplands.
"We don't know how bad it will get as our family was not around when it flooded in 1956 and there are not many farmers who were around then who are still around today," he said.
Mr Mueller said all those along the river needed to work together to ensure their levees were up to standard.
"All it takes is one levee bank to break for the whole floodplains to go under," he said.
"The whole floodplain will be about three to four metres (deep) under water.
"Then because it's naturally below the river, it won't just run out, we have to pump it all out to be able to use it again.
"It will take six to 12 months at least before we would be able to use it again because the levee banks would need to be repaired."
Jervois, SA, dairy farmer Kate Bartlett expects their production in milk volume will take a hit.
"Our swamps are where our cows feed and live while they're being milked so for us it means we will have to walk our cows further each day between milking or put them into two very small paddocks that are close by and use a feedlot situation," she said.
"But the cows can't walk further and produce the same amount of milk.
"The paddocks we're looking at having to use don't have any trees or shading and this is going to happen in the peak of summer.
"It's all these situations which we have to try and work through as they happen."
She said their levee banks were government owned and have had maintenance done on them across the years.
"We have just got to hope what they have done is correct and that the levee banks will hold," she said.
"The majority of people are looking at different scenarios and coming up with different options but the majority of people farming now have never had a flood."
Ms Bartlett said a lot of dairy farms used the Murray as their water supply for stock and also the industrial supply for their dairies.
"I'm hoping SA Water will look at water rates, if people have to go on to mains water, and help the farmers," she said.
"A cow can drink 20, 30, 40 litres of water a day and if we're having to pay full tot through SA Water, it's going to equal a lot of money that people will already be under a lot of stress for.
"We also hope we are updated with when the power is going to be disconnected as we need as much forewarning as we can get, and sandbags.
"Twenty (sandbags) per person is really not going to do a lot if a levee starts to go."
Murray Bridge Council was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
