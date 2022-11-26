A Melbourne family has bought a Western District farm offered for the time in almost a century.
The Skermer family's Lime Creek farm near Chatsworth which takes in 711 hectares (1757 acres) has been sold.
CBRE's David Goodfellow said the expressions of interest campaign had generated significant buyer interest and a sale price in line with initial expectations.
No sell price was provided but offers were expected above $16 million.
"Buyer demand is still very strong for well-developed properties and interest is evident from both the corporate and family farming sectors," he said.
"In the case of Lime Creek, the property's size, scale and location were major drawcards, with the Western District recognised as Victoria's premium cropping and livestock region given it's reliable rainfall."
Average annual rainfall in the region is 664mm.
The farm is 13km north-west of Hexham and 20km west of Woorndoo.
A hallmark of the farm is 626ha of row cropping land, of which 500ha was developed to raised-bed formations about five years ago.
It is currently planted to winter row crops, with 253ha of canola, 194ha of wheat and 179ha of faba beans, in what is shaping up to be a promising season.
The farm has predominantly been used for cropping since its development, with the capacity for perennial pastures.
CBRE's Matt Childs said Lime Creek could also support grazing and livestock production with a large shearing shed and undercover sheep yards on site, plus a pressurised water reticulation system delivering reliable water supply to troughs in the paddocks.
If Lime Creek was to be only used for livestock grazing it is estimated to have a carrying capacity about 12,800 DSE.
In terms of existing improvements, the property includes a five-bedroom brick veneer home with frontages to Lime Creek, as well as machinery sheds, workshops, fuel storage and 150 tonnes of permanent grain silos.
About 17km worth of new fencing was also installed five years ago across Lime Creek's 20 paddocks.
The property sale also included a five-bedroom brick homestead with office and underground cellar.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
