Rain has kings in their castle once more

AFTER record-breaking spring rain the long dormant sights and sounds of full lakes and swamps are on display throughout the richland wetland complex of the west Wimmera.
The unusual catchment, which does not contain a major creek or river system, but rather a system of thousands of seasonal lakes and swamps, rich in flora, fauna and aquatic life, has been the beneficiary of the protracted wet spring.
While lakes such as Lake Charlegrark attract thousands of visitors each year one of the hidden jewels in the crown in the region, Lake Ratzcastle, south of Goroke, is full once again.
Tucked away down a dirt track Ratzcastle is a small lake beloved for its clear, calm and deep water by locals from the Goroke and Edenhope districts and is used for swimming, fishing, yabbying and even skiing.
Long-time Karnak farmer Cliff Allen has farmed near the lake's shores for over 80 years and said 'The Castle' had always been a popular community meeting spot.
"You can get a big crowd of people here on a summer's evening once harvest has finished," Mr Allen said.
He said the lake had been dry for a number of years after last filling in the 2010-11 floods.
It looked unlikely there would be more than a nuisance amount of water in the lake once again this summer.
Even after the rest of south-eastern Australia started to see water levels rising the west Wimmera remained relatively dry through the early spring.
However, in the last six weeks Mr Allen said there had been the heavy falls necessary to fill the lake.
"The lake has got two catchments, one from the north where it runs quicker but there is not as much volume, while to the south down towards Maryvale you get the bigger amount of run-off you need to fill it," he said.
The lake is now full to the brim and set to provide welcome recreational water over the summer months.
"Now that it is full it will have up to 11 foot in the old (3.3 metres) in the deep areas, there is enough in there now to get us through the summer."
He said people were already flocking back to the serene setting, located south of Goroke.
"There have been locals out here checking it out, people have been camping, there have been trying their luck fishing and yabbying but they haven't had a lot of luck as yet."
As to the lake's unusual name Mr Allen said its exact origins were lost in the mists of time but said there were two main theories.
"One is that there was a German shepherd who had a hut out here and when he passed away that little hut became known as Ratz's Castle."
"The second one is similar in regards to the old shepherd's hut out the back of the lake and people went to have a look in after he had gone and found it full of rats and named it Rat's Castle.
"Nobody is completely sure but there's a few stories out there."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
