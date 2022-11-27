Production has bounced back quickly in the big South American beef nation of Argentina since its government last year stepped in with restrictions on exporting aimed at bringing down the prices of domestic meat.
Argentinian beef industry representatives have told Farmonline that a large number of cattle producers did move out of livestock and into crops like soy on account of the government intervention.
The Argentinian Government initially banned exports entirely in May last year, then capped them and then continued with restrictions on some cuts, all in the name of ensuring domestic supply, and affordable beef, on home soil.
Argentina has a herd twice the size of Australia's, and is a major beef supplier to China.
Ranchers reported while big numbers of breeding cattle were sold off in reaction to the move, many Argentinian producers have returned to cattle and the rebuild had progressed quickly.
Overcoming international customer concerns about the reliability of the Argentine industry to supply beef, given the history of government intervention, was the bigger challenge, they said.
Meanwhile, support for advancing the concept of beef sustainability was fast growing across Argentina, and indeed Latin America, industry leaders report.
The regional director for South America for the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, Josefina Eisele, said stakeholders across the entire value chain where putting their hand up to sustainability frameworks - that is, abiding by socially responsible processes that respects the environment, animal health and welfare but also offers economic viability and social inclusivity.
"Throughout our membership, this is achieved through value chain articulation, the dissemination of information and support for continuous improvement, aligning with core values of transparency, good agricultural practices and legal adequacy," she said.
Mrs Eisele said everyone involved in the beef value chain, from producers through to consumers, had a role to play in sustainability.
"When it comes to the end consumer, we are still seeing a knowledge gap," she said.
"People aren't as aware of exactly what happens on farms and ranches, the differences in practices across different regions, production systems and individual needs.
"As a result, consumers aren't always able to recognise that there are differences between sustainable and conventional beef.
"We appreciate that they should be better equipped with the resources to understand how their actions and choices can contribute towards a sustainable world, a responsibility that the industry recognises and is working to improve.
"This is a huge part of our mission at the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
