A PREMIUM Atherton Tablelands grazing aggregation covering 243 hectares (600 acres) is being offered as four separate farms on seven titles.
To be auctioned by Queensland Rural on December 8, the highly improved grazing country is situated close to both Atherton and Malanda.
The aggregation is described as being clean, gently undulating to flat country with timber lines along creeks and one patch of remnant scrub.
Established improved pastures include splenda setaria, greenleaf desmodium, haifa clover, brachiaria, glycine, and pinto peanuts.
The country has the potential for cropping with about 32ha of solid set irrigation backed by a 450 megalitre water allocation plus a second 50ML allocation.
Water is also supplied from large, spring fed dams, two smaller dams, bores and a frontage to the permanent Nicholas Creek, in addition to secondary creeks.
In addition to the the main homestead, the aggregation features four houses and a liveable shed, which are all rented.
There is also good ancillary shedding including a 24x12m machinery shed with mezzanine storage as well as a lean-to workshop area. Three phase power is connected.
Marketing agent Peter McPherson, Queensland Rural, said the there was excellent access to each of blocks making up the aggregation, which was about 75 minutes drive from Cairns.
"This is ideal growing out/fattening block or would also suit breeding or stud purposes," Mr McPherson said. "It's also perfectly suited for retirement or semi-retirement lifestyle living."
The premium Tablelands grazing aggregation will be auctioned by Queensland Rural in Cairns on December 8.
Contact Peter McPherson, 0447 941 110, Queensland Rural.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.