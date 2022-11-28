Farm Online
Home/Property

Mid North farm land continues to sell strongly at another auction.

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 28 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Most of the farm's fencing has been replaced in the past decade. Pictures from Ray White Rural.

Farm land owned by Richard Nicholls in the Mid North has sold for $2.3 million at auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.