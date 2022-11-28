Farm land owned by Richard Nicholls in the Mid North has sold for $2.3 million at auction.
At that price, the 175 hectare (434 acre) parcel called Blink Bonnie at Burra sold for $5324 per acre.
Seven registered bidders joined the crowd at the Ray White Rural auction at the Burra Sporting Complex last week.
Blink Bonnie offered a well-managed, efficient parcel of land in a reliable Mid North farming region.
Just last month, Ray White also sold Broughts at Yacka (191ha, 487 acres) at auction for a district record of $2.8 million. That's $5749 per acre.
Yacka is less than an hour to the north-west of Burra.
Located about 10km northwest of Burra, Mr Nicholls offered for sale some of the best farming land within the district, held by his family for 68 years.
The land was gently undulating with productive clay/loam soil types.
Stock water is secured with an equipped bor.
Almost all the fencing had been replaced in the past eight years.
The Burra /Leighton area is well regarded for growing cereals, oil seeds, legumes, hay production and running livestock.
Mr Nicholls estimates the long term annual rainfall to be 455mm.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
