Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) looks out for dairy farmers and communities on many fronts.
By supporting farmers through COVID-19 and natural disasters, influencing government, creating education and training opportunities and promoting regional development, we stand up for dairy people through and through.
Now, as we mark 80 years of advocacy and policy by ADF for people and communities, let's look at some of what we have done more recently in labour, health, education and regional development.
For 50 years the dairy industry was governed by two separate sectors: the regulated fresh milk sector and the non-regulated sector. Deregulation of the fresh milk sector on July 1, 2000, had the industry reeling. Pat Rowley, then president of ADF, helped negotiate a $1.7 billion compensation package, funded by a levy on consumers to assist farmers adjust to deregulation.
ADF urged all governments to responsibly look at the social impacts of deregulation on people and dairy regions.
ADF assisted government with the distribution of the $1.7 billion package to ensure eligible dairy farmers received the maximum restructure payment.
In 2010, ADF partnered with Dairy Australia (DA) to create the Developing Dairy Leaders Program, which built on the leadership skills of people aged 18-30 who are committed to the dairy sector.
Graduates of this program have been able to build on the skills gained through the program in several ways, including being promoted to senior on-farm roles, joining ADF's Policy Advisory Groups (PAGs) and filling dairy industry representative roles in their respective states and regions.
Under the direction of the Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC), ADF, in collaboration with the Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF) and supported by DA, has been working hard to safeguard a more sustainable future for Australian dairy.
A cornerstone of this effort is the Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework. Conceived in 2010/11, the framework provides whole-of-industry leadership for producing sustainable, nutritious food. The framework ensures dairy farmers' good practices, from minimising their environmental footprint to caring for their livestock, are recognised across the Australian community.
The framework has received endorsement from both sides of Parliament and continues to be well received by industry partners, retailers and community groups. In 2016, the United Nations Association of Australia awarded the ADIC with a World Environment Day Award for the framework.
Following a request from the ADF People and Communities PAG - or the People and Human Capacity PAG, as it was called up to August 2022 - and GippsDairy for a clearer definition of the term share farmer, a Code of Practice was developed in 2014.
The code provides farmers with the information they require to make informed decisions about share farming, including assisting discussion between parties and setting up contracts.
Since then, training workshops arranged by the regional development programs (RDPs) have been held for service providers in Tasmania and Victoria.
Since 2019, ADF has made a significant effort to address the workforce shortage in our industry. This includes advocating to the federal government to prioritise agricultural visas, advocating for changes to the Dairy Industry Labour Agreement (DILA), and instigating a COVID-19 response team to ensure that any border closures had minimal impact on the dairy workforce.
An initiative developed by ADF and DA in response to the impacts of COVID on the dairy workforce, the Pathway for People in Dairy program, saw 5583 people connected to career resources.
ADF also contributed to the development of the government's National Agriculture Workforce Strategy, which aims to address the industry's workforce issues related to recruitment, skills, and training. Already, ADF has successfully worked with DA to secure $715,000 for the Dairy Farm Induction Program during COVID-19. We have secured priority processing for ADF members who applied to the Department of Home Affairs for foreign workers under the DILA.
In another major achievement, dairy has secured a place in the Agricultural Workforce Working Group formed by Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. ADF National Council member Ann Gardiner was named as a representative for the dairy industry.
In 2020, ADF, together with ADPF, DA and the Gardiner Foundation launched the Australian Dairy Plan. The plan aims to deliver bold initiatives targeting increased profitability, confidence and unity across the dairy industry over the five years to 2025 and beyond.
Throughout 80 years, our relationships with farmers, partners, and service providers across our regions have grown from strength to strength.
In 2014, the ADF National Dairy Farmers' Summit brought together 150 dairy farmers from all regions, processors, state dairy farming organisations (SDFOs) and national farming organisations in a consultative forum on dairy's future.
Our participation, year-in and year-out, at conferences, regional roadshows, branch meetings, annual general meetings and policy forums run by the SDFOs - Tasmanian Farmers & Graziers Association, WA Farmers, United Dairyfarmers of Victoria, NSW Farmers Dairy Committee, South Australian Dairyfarmers' Association and the Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation (now part of EastAUSmilk) - have been integral to strengthening these relationships.
Article supplied by Australian Dairy Farmers
