DairySA celebrated all women across the industry last week during two ladies lunch events.
Held at Beachport on Thursday and Verdun on Friday, the two events highlighted the contribution of women in dairy.
Ladies from the central region enjoyed a wine and cheese tasting followed by a lunch at Grunthal, while in the South East they were treated to a tour and tasting at Beachport Brewing before lunch at Bompas.
DairySA regional extension officer Shannon Logan said the event focused on women in every tier of the industry.
"It's not about farmers versus processors or industry bodies," she said.
"It's about celebrating everything women achieve in the industry and collaborating with each other.
"We try to hold the event every year and it's always a hit so we'll be back celebrating the ladies again in 2023."
Journalist at Stock Journal. Born into a journo family in the state's South East, Katie made the move to the big smoke to join the team in early 2022 after seven years spent at various mastheads in the regions.
