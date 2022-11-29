Farm Online
Dairy Australia develops new people management programs

November 30 2022 - 9:00am
Dairy Australia's broader portfolio of people management programs includes Employment Basics and Managing People. Picture by Hayley Warden

Dairy Australia has a new program of work to attract workers to dairy farming and support farm employment needs. This includes new people management programs to help dairy farmers enhance their skills as employers and improve worker retention rates.

