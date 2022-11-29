Dairy Australia has a new program of work to attract workers to dairy farming and support farm employment needs. This includes new people management programs to help dairy farmers enhance their skills as employers and improve worker retention rates.
Managing People 1:1 Support will help dairy farmers in the development of their human resource management systems. The program is personalised to cover all aspects of human resource management, including attracting and recruiting, onboarding and induction, compliance, safety, managing people and staff retention.
Farmers will also be supported in building their leadership skills to help deliver a positive on-farm experience for new workers, as well as increasing the number of people choosing to have a long-term career in dairy farming.
Farming with My Team is designed to provide farmers with an insight into their own leadership style and build their leadership skills. Improved leadership will not only benefit the farm business but provide farmers with skills that will benefit them beyond the farm gate.
Participants will understand the benefits that being a good leader will have on their team and assist in addressing workforce attraction and retention challenges.
Other farmer upskilling programs: Dairy Australia's broader portfolio of people management programs includes Employment Basics and Managing People. Farmers can access valuable employment resources via the Employment Starter Kit (ESKi) and the People in Dairy website.
Contact regional teams to find out more or the Dairy Australia events calendar at dairyaustralia.com.au.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.