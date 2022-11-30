A big farm auction to kick off the new year's sales has been booked at the Lucindale Hall on January 19.
Agents are tipping a price of around $15 million could be expected for Mail Bridge Park inland of Kingston in the state's South East - or more than $9000 per acre.
This highly productive grazing property takes in 660 hectares (1631 acres) in one of the more reliable rainfall areas in Australia.
The current owners first bought the original section of the farm in 1952, when an ambitious fertiliser program first began.
Since those days that program has been refined so the whole property receives 130kg-150kg of single super per hectare each year.
Every five years the whole of the property receives a "scrub" mix with an emphasis on zinc and copper.
The property has been dedicated to a vendor bred self replacing beef herd based on Murray Grey cows and Angus bulls.
All the cattle, including calves at foot, are in prime fat condition with an abundance of paddock feed.
The vendor estimates the annual carrying capacity to be about 400 cows with calves at foot, nine bulls and 50 replacement yearlings.
At Mail Bridge Park, about 300 acres of pasture was established during 2022 which is left mostly unstocked for about a year to promote maximum pasture establishment.
The property is also said to be well suited to sheep.
A key feature of Mail Bridge Park is the blend of soil types comprising heavy black clay loam over limestone, peat, medium red loam and some hill gum country.
The land is gently undulating, well drained with established tree belts.
There has been a regular pasture improvement program across all the farm which benefit from that long fertiliser history and conservative stocking rates of cattle.
Pastures include perennial grasses, lucerne, subclover, strawberry clover and medic.
Stock water is drawn from groundwater using mainly solar pumps, 240v electric pumps and windmills.
These in turn supply concrete and poly tanks which go on to supply concrete troughs most of which are mounted on concrete aprons.
Mail Bridge Park enjoys an annual average rainfall of about 600mm-650mm.
The property is subdivided into 24 main paddocks being predominantly electrified 8 plain wire with some boundary netting.
A three-bedroom cottage has not been lived in for some time.
The steel hay shed has a capacity for about 800 round bales.
Improvements include modern shedding, and cattle yards, with cattle crush.
For more information contact Cameron Grundy from SAL Real Estate on 0408 843096.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
