Farm Online
Home/Property

This is the quality farm you want to kick off new year's auctions

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 30 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This Kingston district farm to kick off the new year's farm auctions. Pictures from SAL Real Estate.

A big farm auction to kick off the new year's sales has been booked at the Lucindale Hall on January 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.