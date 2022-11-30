The obvious ones were there including China's zero tolerance of Codex and FDA approved beta agonists and China's processing plant registration requirements, Korea's BSE restrictions on imports of beef from cattle over 30 months of age, the European Union's ban on hormone growth promotants and FDA approved beta agonists and their ban on all but one of the many pathogen reduction treatments that are approved for use in the US. It also included Indonesia's lack of recognition of the equivalence of the US meat inspection system for beef that limits the number of US establishments approved for Indonesia.