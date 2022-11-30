As one of the world's largest beef exporters, Australia benefits greatly from open import markets around the world.
One of our major competitors and customers, the United States, saw the benefits this year with record beef exports as drought drove a near record US beef exportable surplus.
The BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy) problems that the US endured over 20 years ago appear to have largely dissipated. The BSE status of the US, as determined under the World Organisation for Animal Health, the OIE, of negligible risk that was granted in 2013, is accepted by most countries around the world. Not, as it would seem, by Australia.
While current exchange rates alone would make the Australian domestic market a very minor attraction to US beef exports at present, the status of still not having an agreed policy for the import of fresh and frozen US beef into Australia still grates with them.
The US Meat Export Federation, in its recent review (October 2022) of foreign trade barriers to US beef exports tabled with the Office of the US Trade Representative, provided a list of its high priority market access issues by country.
The obvious ones were there including China's zero tolerance of Codex and FDA approved beta agonists and China's processing plant registration requirements, Korea's BSE restrictions on imports of beef from cattle over 30 months of age, the European Union's ban on hormone growth promotants and FDA approved beta agonists and their ban on all but one of the many pathogen reduction treatments that are approved for use in the US. It also included Indonesia's lack of recognition of the equivalence of the US meat inspection system for beef that limits the number of US establishments approved for Indonesia.
At the end of this priority list was Australia's current policy which they termed as a 'BSE related ban on imports of US beef'.
Every country seeking to export beef to Australia must undergo a risk assessment by FSANZ ( Food Safety Australia and New Zealand ) to determine that country's BSE risk status. Countries assessed as category 1 or 2 by FSANZ are eligible to export beef or beef products to Australia subject to meeting relevant import certification requirements.
According to the FSANZ website the US has been assessed as category 1, along with 12 other countries including NZ and Japan but also Argentina and Brazil.
To be eligible to export fresh (chilled or frozen ) beef to Australia the country must also obtain a satisfactory outcome from an IRA (Import Risk Analysis). This is where the US seems to have stumbled and where the USMEF is seeking support from the USTR to rectify.
The only countries exporting fresh beef to Australia over the last 12 months appear to be NZ and Japan. Small quantities of high quality Japanese Wagyu can be found at foodservice and at retail in Australia after a successful review back in 2018.
Vanuatu had two export registered beef processing facilities that had access to Australia in the past but it appears that following a review in 2017 that status has been under reassessment.
There has been opposition over many years from sectors of the industry, especially pre-farm gate, to beef imports from countries with a BSE history.
The US has had four cases since 2003.
The world trade in beef however has recovered from the catastrophic events of two decades ago.
As a major exporter ourselves, there has been a recognition that trade is a two way street and that Australia needs to fundamentally support free trade in beef, provided it meets science-based standards for food safety and hygiene consistent with our WTO membership and OIE standards. Protection, however, of Australia's exemplary biosecurity record which underpins our industry's net worth remains the ultimate challenge here.
We have reported in the past on the political sensitivity in the US around the concentration of beef processing plant ownership in the country, where the big four processorsr reportedly control close to 80 per cent of beef processing capacity, far greater than in Australia.
The Biden Administration, along with state authorities, has made available up to an estimated US$1 billion in the form of various grant programs, loans and technical assistance with the aim of increasing competition and economic opportunities for small and medium sized meat and poultry processing plants.
The aim is to avoid some of the supply chain issues of the recent past blamed on the big four.
The closure of some of the major beef plants during the COVID-19 outbreaks caused market and political disruption in the US.
Subsequent supply chain issues also led to increased pressure on existing small and medium sized processors. The new policy of encouraging these smaller operations in areas not served as well by the big players is hoped will promote diversification and address some of the concerns around ownership concentration.
A year into this program there are questions about what is being achieved with forecasts of falling future beef production once current drought conditions ease, a strong US dollar acting to reduce exports and ongoing labour shortages being a constraint on processing capacity expansion.
Bird Flu in North America and across Europe continues as a major constraint on the poultry industry with close to 51 million birds in the US alone having been killed or culled during the current outbreak.
China's surging COVID cases are impacting consumer demand, disrupting supply chain logistics and generating social unrest.
Despite this, while China's total meat and poultry imports in the 10 months to October this year are down 25pc, beef imports still increased 13pc over the same period and China has imported more beef this year than its staple pork.
Closer to home, the recent increase in Australian weekly cattle slaughter has been maintained with the processing of over 101,000 head in the latest weekly MLA report.
The Australian weekly average cattle slaughter over the first 10 months of 2022 is still only 89,000 head according to Aginfo, which puts into perspective the varying slaughter patterns over the year faced by processors.
USDA Indicator prices for Australian/NZ 90cl beef fell again this week in a weakening US market, a 27pc fall since the highs early this year.
