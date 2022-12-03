Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Analysis

Australian grain does not need to get cheaper to remain competitive into international markets

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
December 3 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don't push Australian grain prices lower

The global wheat market appears to be focused on short term availability, which is seeing prices pull back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.