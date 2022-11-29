Farm Online
Home/Property

Interest over $4.5 million asked for Mary River's Koolong

By Mark Phelps
Updated December 2 2022 - 11:45am, first published November 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Interest over $4.5 million asked for Koolong

OFFERS over $4.5 million are now being sought on Koolong, a 200 hectare (494 acre) property on the Mary River at Sexton that was put to auction on November 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.