Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council 2022 seasonal bushfire outlook

By Melissa Meehan
November 30 2022 - 10:00am
The extra fuel load from plant growth following flooding rains has created increased fire risks. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Much of Australia has been hit by heavy rains and flooding, but as the weather warms up and the vegetation dries out, the fire risk will increase.

