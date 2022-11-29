Farm Online
Beston Global Foods tips revenue surge after weathering fractious AGM

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
November 30 2022 - 8:00am
Recalcitrant Chinese investors attempt another Beston board spill

Dairy and meat business Beston Global Food Company's ongoing battle with rebel Chinese shareholders continues, with the two investors again coming close to derailing the company's annual general meeting.

