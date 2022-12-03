Farm Online
Moondino's innovative design on show at EIMA International

Melody Labinsky
Melody Labinsky
December 3 2022 - 1:00pm
ARVAtec CEO Savio Landonio with the Moondino for weeding rice fields.

Spraying rice fields for weeds could soon be one less job on a farmer's to-do list and instead be handled by autonomous machines.

Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

