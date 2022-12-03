Spraying rice fields for weeds could soon be one less job on a farmer's to-do list and instead be handled by autonomous machines.
The Moondino is an autonomous robot that has been developed over the past two years by Italian company ARVAtec.
It has blades spaced every 10 centimetres on its wheels that break the stem of the weed and push the plant down onto the soil.
The machine is also able to operate in submerged rice fields. In this scenario, there is an added control measure as the weeds are pushed under water and are unable to photosynthesize.
The Moondino has a lithium battery and is powered by two solar panels, which have a maximum power production of 0.8 kilowatts.
These panels provide power during the day and weeding can also take place at night thanks to stored electricity in the battery.
ARVAtec CEO Savio Landonio said getting the balance of the energy right was important to ensure the machine operated effectively.
He expects the machines will be used when there is maximum sunlight in Italy between May and July.
"The speed of the machine is not quick because we have to stay under one or two kilometres per hour to have low power consumption and to have the energy to recharge the battery," he said.
The Moondino is controlled by a dual antenna GPS with RTK precision and can also be operated manually via a remote.
Before it can get to work, the border of the field and the first rice row must be mapped using standard topographic GPS instruments and then software is used to project the track.
This data is then transmitted to the machine and it is able to start. Once the task is complete it sends a message to the farmer and they are then able to move the Moondino to another field.
Dr Landonio said the machine had come about in response to feedback from growers.
"We started working on this because we have a lot of customers working with rice and especially for biological rice cultivation, there are a lot of problems to keep the rice clean from weeds," he said.
"This is an autonomous, mechanical solution in order to keep the fields clean."
The Moondino was on display at EIMA International in Bologna, Italy, last month and received recognition for its innovative design.
It was one of 25 machines to receive the title of Technical Innovation in a competition sponsored by EIMA's organisers, FederUnacoma.
ARVAtec is in the process of finishing testing and hopes to have a few models available for farmers in the north of Italy next year.
Commercialisation is slated for 2024 once the company is satisfied the system is operating well.
While Italy is the initial target market, ARVAtec does have its sights on selling the Moondino internationally.
