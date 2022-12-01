Stored grain losses potentially cost the Australian cropping industry hundreds of millions of dollars each year.
But a robotic device on the brink of commercialisation could help prevent losses in the years to come.
The Crover is a granular drone that 'swims' through grain and gathers temperature and moisture readings as it goes.
Crover founder and managing director Lorenzo Conti showcased the product at EIMA International in Bologna, Italy, last month.
"We can make it move in any direction and also we've developed this search management system around it so it measures temperature and moisture as it's moving through the grain," Dr Conti said.
"Eventually we build effectively 3D maps of conditions that you can visualise on our web app to identify the likes of hot spots or wet spots to ideally prevent the growth of any infestation and also to determine how to better manage your grain.
"As the device is moving through it also aerates the grain, which helps maintain the quality."
The first version of the Crover will be able to do some tasks semi-autonomously but will require an operator to control it manually.
Operators are able to control the direction of a series of fins on the device, which determines whether it will move up, down or sideways.
The temperature and moisture sensor is located away from these moving parts to ensure it is not interfered with.
A cable is also connected to the device to ensure it does not get lost in the grain and all the safety aspects are covered.
Dr Conti said people involved in the testing phase of the Crover had found it really easy to use.
"From what we've seen they were entirely blind until now," he said.
"They have just been acting on guesswork or in the best case on static sensors that would give you one or a few data points within a very large pool, so you were still not able to detect a problem in during the early onset.
"We have been able to identify things that might not have been identified for months."
The idea for the device came about in 2017 while completing his PhD in granular physics at the University of Edinburgh.
Dr Conti discovered the 'Crover effect' - the physical phenomenon that allows movement within granular products like sand or grain.
After the discovery, he formed a company in Scotland and started to build up a team between 2019 and 2021.
He said over the past 18 months things had really started to ramp up.
The device has been piloted in the UK and Italy and will be launched commercially in these regions in early 2023.
Further down the line Dr Conti said they were working on an autonomous version and also trying to develop their own sensors for more advanced measurements.
"It's primarily targeted for centralised storage facilities, the likes of port operators, grain merchants and cooperatives or also large farmers as you have in the US and Australia," he said.
"Eventually we'd like to develop a cheaper option for smaller farmers."
Dr Conti said when he told people about the device the response often was, 'Fantastic, when can I have it?'.
He said one of the 'nice problems' during Crover's development had been managing these expectations.
"Finally we are close to commercialisation of the device, so it is a very exciting time."
