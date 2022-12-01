Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Crover able to monitor temperature and moisture levels of stored grain

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
December 2 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crover founder and managing director Lorenzo Conti demonstrates how the device is controlled.

Stored grain losses potentially cost the Australian cropping industry hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.