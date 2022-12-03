For most of them, there was a single moment when their lives changed forever and they became one of millions of Australians living with a disability.
And for all, the challenge of having a disability and working in agriculture would prove incredibly challenging.
This week, ACM Agriculture has been sharing stories of people succeeding in agriculture with disabilities ahead of International Day of People with Disability.
IDPwD is on December 3 each year and along with promoting awareness, the day celebrates the contributions and achievements of people with disability.
Here are just a few of the inspirational stories you'll find across rural Australia.
Rural areas are often considered as challenging when it comes to access to services, but changes to disability support have changed the game for high dependency families.
Greg and Loretto Good live at Millthorpe with their sons, William, 34, and George, 26.
William has cerebral palsy and an intellectual disability and George autism, a severe intellectual disability and is non-verbal.
Good friends, including some who happen to be in the health and support sectors, and their location, are just a couple of reasons why the Goods see themselves "among the blessed ones".
Megan McLoughlin has faced more setbacks in a few years than many will face in an entire lifetime - but she has done it with a smile on her face and pure determination and grit to help others along the way.
The inspiring equestrian from South Australia's Barossa Valley is legally blind and has had numerous health issues including cancer and a kidney and pancreas transplant - but that hasn't kept her out of the saddle or off-farm. She was born with only one kidney and also has diabetes.
Despite all this, she is the founder and director of a rural and regional health charity, Herd of Hope, and has raised thousands of dollars and national awareness about organ transplants and donations.
Start simple. Do the small things you can do first and then build on from there and never let people put limitations on you. This is how Graham Bramley lives his life.
At the age of 15, Graham almost completely severed his left arm between the elbow and shoulder in a car accident on farm in the Riverina.
He sustained nerve damage and had fingers amputated or tipped. This involved four months in hospital and 25 operations, followed by 12 months of recovery.
The population of Brooweena in the Fraser Coast region only just eclipses 100 people, but everybody knows Brian Bargenquast.
He's a regular face at the Biggenden cattle sale or helping locals to muster cattle and spray weeds. But the 57-year-old does it all without the full use of his legs.
"There is no good sulking about it," he said. "I enjoy chasing cattle and the first thing I wanted to do [after the illness] was ride a horse."
When Victorian farmer Colin Gray failed to answer his phone one Sunday afternoon in September 11 years ago, his wife and friends knew something was not right.
His wife, Jenny, started to phone him when she arrived home that day and realised Mr Gray had not returned for lunch. Lunch was always at noon, or slightly after if it was a busy day.
It was 3pm.
Mrs Gray had already visited the local CFA shed, but Mr Gray had not been seen, so she knew her husband would have to be at their turn-out block two kilometres away.
The property was wet in places but as Mrs Gray, a registered nurse, walked around the property, she could see the tractor in the distance.
"When she pulled up and asked what's wrong, I said, 'I've broken my neck'," Mr Gray, a Nilma North farmer, said.
Sam Bailey has seen enormous changes in levels of assistance for people with a disability since he came home to Croppa Creek 34 years ago as a person with paraplegia.
Today most tractors and headers are hand-operated, side-by-side vehicles have automatic transmissions, drones that can place you anywhere on a property within minutes, and the world is an unlimited place thanks to Google and YouTube, he said.
"We were modifying vehicles with hand clutches 30 years ago, and my first quad bike had a bit of pipe welded to the gear lever so I could change gears," he said.
On November 13, 2021, Grant Baker's life changed forever when his motorbike experienced a critical mechanical fault, and the resulting accident left him paralysed from the chest down.
His 49th birthday is this week, and he plans to celebrate the day driving the header in a 600-hectare Lillaroi Durum wheat crop in the Carroll and Breeza districts with his father, Peter and station hand Brett Warren.
As his wife, Heidi said: "Grant was changed from an incredibly fit and active grain farmer to the new world of life in a wheelchair, (but) he hasn't skipped a beat".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.