Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

International Day of People with Disability 2022 - stories from rural Australia

December 3 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For most of them, there was a single moment when their lives changed forever and they became one of millions of Australians living with a disability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.