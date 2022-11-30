A worker on an outback cattle station in the Northern Territory has had their arm amputated after a fencing accident.
The worker suffered a serious crush injury to their arm while using a post driver.
The tractor driven post driver was being used to hammer fence posts into the ground.
NT Worksafe is investigating the incident from November 15 in the Katherine region.
In other recent incidents reported to Worksafe, two other workers have been seriously injured using either machinery or power tools.
In late September, a worker suffered serious lacerations using an angle grinder in Alice Springs.
At the time of incident, the worker was grinding metal without side handle fitted when the angle grinder kicked back into the worker's face.
Also in Alice Springs, a worker near a wood chipper was seriously injured when they were hit by part of the machine on November 19.
In a statement, Worksafe said a branch was being fed through the wood chipper when it jammed and hit the grinding disc guard.
That malfunction caused the guard to come loose and hit the worker.
The worker suffered fractures and internal injuries, Worksafe said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.