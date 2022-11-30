Farm Online

Outback station worker has arm amputated after fence post driver accident

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The worker using the post driver had their arm amputated after it was crushed. Pictures from Worksafe.

A worker on an outback cattle station in the Northern Territory has had their arm amputated after a fencing accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.