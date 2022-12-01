Farm Online
Cattle and ginger country makes $2.215 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 1 2022 - 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE 86 hectare (213 acre) Mothar Mountain property Wongarilla has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.215 million.

