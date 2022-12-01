Three quality Limestone Coast farms have sold for more than $30 million near Kingston.
Neighbouring farmers were the winners for Punari, Oakbank and Taratap.
Elders Real Estate had run an expressions of interest campaign for the three adjoining farms sold to separate buyers.
Well known sheep stud owners Bruce and Debbie Nulty offered their adjacent Punari and Oakbank properties together, north of Kingston.
The adjoining Taratap, owned by Lachie Stewart, was offered at the same time.
Punari and Oakbank are spread across a combined 2488 hectares (6149 acres).
Elders agent Grant Schubert said the sales offered a rare opportunity to secure a larger land holding in an extremely tightly held area.
"Transactions of this caliber only come along once every few decades."
The Nulty's properties boast productive black flats with well balanced soil type well suited to prime lamb and cattle production.
Pastures consist of sub clovers, rye grass, phalaris and native grasses.
Average annual rainfall is a reliable 575mm.
A three-stand shearing shed and cattle yards are in good condition.
The main five-bedroom homestead is on Punari while Oakbank's three-bedroom home has been recently renovated.
Taratap (420ha, 1038 acres) is also said to be ideal for year-round grazing.
It is currently run as a mixed prime livestock enterprise.
About 100kg per hectare of fertiliser is spread across the property annually.
Improvements include a three bedroom home and a three-stand shearing shed.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
