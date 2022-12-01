Farm Online
Kaarimba dairy farmer Monique Bryant says 'back' split decisions

By Bryce Eishold
December 1 2022 - 6:00pm
Dairy farmer Monique Bryant, Kaarimba, stands by the Broken Creek on her northern Victorian property. Water levels on the trees to the left of her show the river's peak height.

Monique Bryant's dairy herd was at its peak production when floodwater from the Goulburn River system flooded their Kaarimba property in northern Victoria.

